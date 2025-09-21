‘Opening day win a marker for Shabana’s title charge,’ – Okidi says

KISII, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Shabana FC head coach Peter Okidi is determined to build on their opening win over APS Bomet in the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League as they seek their first ever title.

Okidi applauded his players for the victory, saying it re-energizes their mission of winning the season’s title.

“This is a job well done, and we thank God for the win. These are the results we want throughout the season to win the league,” the gaffer said.

Brian Michira scored a brace as Derrick Otieno added another to give Tore Bobe a 4-2 win over the newly promoted side in a thrilling clash at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii on Sunday evening.

Okidi’s opposite in the dugout, Michael Nam bemoaned his players panicky start.

“We made changes which led to out two scores, we are going to work on the challenges and build ourselves and win the remaining matches,” the former Gor Mahia assistant coach said.