‘Kip-ye-going:’ Faith Kipyegon’s long distance dream on course after making history at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Four-time World champion Faith Kipyegon believes she has a bright future in the women’s 10,000m as well as road races.

Kipyegon says competing in the long distance races is a challenge that excites her and is looking forward to testing herself in a number of competitions.

“I like challenging myself…I have to learn to run in the longer races…5000m, 10,000m and eventually the marathon because I am not going to stay forever in the 1500m. I am so happy to know that I am progressing well and there is a bright future for me in the long distance races,” the double world record holder.

However, Kipyegon remains guarded on her next plans or a definite date for her changeover to the long distance races.

“I don’t know what I am going to do next year but hopefully, to still dream big. I want to extend the boundaries and see what happens,” she said.

Kipyegon has long hinted at eventually transitioning to the long distance races, following in the footsteps in her peers such as two-time world champion Hellen Obiri and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan.

The 31-year-old boasts a success-laden career in the women’s 1500m, becoming the only female athlete to clinch three consecutive Olympic titles in the history of the competition.

She continued writing history with her feet at this year’s edition of the world championships, winning her fourth crown in the same race to establish herself as the greatest to ever grace the three-and-three-quarter lap race.

She has already proven a force to reckon with in the women’s 5000m in which she boasts a world record, world title, Olympic silver and world silver medal.

Kipyegon clocked 14:05.20 to set a new world record at the Paris Diamond League in June 2023.

She then went on to clinch the world title at that year’s competition in Budapest.

Unbeatable Bestie

However, for all her dominance in the 12-and-a-half lap race, Kipyegon is having to play second fiddle to fellow countrywoman Beatrice Chebet who has cemented herself as the queen of the distance.

The 25-year-old already boasts the Olympic, Commonwealth and world crowns to her name, to add to a world record of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic in May.

Chebet was at it again on Saturday when she clocked 14:54.36 to win the world title for the women’s 5000m in Tokyo.

Kipyegon had to be content with silver after clocking 14:55.07 in second place as Italian Nadia Battocletti bagged bronze in 14:55.42.

Kipyegon admitted running against Chebet is not for the faint-hearted.

“Congratulations to Beatrice…my friend. I knew it was going to be very hard to beat her…knowing that she is the world record holder. I knew she is very strong and I am very happy for her,” the Olympic 5000m silver medalist said.

She added: “It feels very special knowing that I was going to race against the world record holder for this year. Trying to run the mile in under four minutes really motivated me ahead of the World Championships. Going home with a gold and silver…this is really special. I am happy to finish the World Championships in a beautiful way.”

She was also proud of herself for clocking a season’s best (SB) in what was her second race of the year in the women’s 5000m.

“I thank God that I have been to go home with silver today. I was praying to God that I would get on the podium. This is my second race in the women’s 5000m, this year. I have run in a lot of 1500m races this year than the women’s 5000m so I am really grateful to go home with silver,” Kipyegon said.