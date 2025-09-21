Kenya’s Vohra Makes Giant Stride Towards Maiden ARC Title - Capital Sports
Samman in competition

Motorsport

Kenya’s Vohra Makes Giant Stride Towards Maiden ARC Title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Kenya Champion Samman Vohra is on the brink of racing greatness after leading in day one of the season-closing ARC Mkwawa Rally of Tanzania in Morogoro.

Driving like a man possessed, Samman took four out of the five stages at stake on the AA of Tanzania organised event to snatch the lead from compatriot and outgoing continental champion Karan Patel who was the event’s ealier pacesetter in Morogoro.

 Samman savours a 12-second cushion over compatriot Karan after the opening day of the Tanzanian round of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

Only three stages stand between Samman and the coveted continental title previously held by legendary drivers among them Alain Ambrosino and Garry Chains from Ivory Coast and late Zambian  speed merchant Satwant Singh,  who is the most successful driver in the history of the continental championship.

Ugandan Yasin Nasser leads the 2025 ARC championship with 114points ahead of Samman with 106 while Nikhil Sachania is placed third on 77.

Yesterday’s leg saw crews tackle five stages after the first run of the third stage was cancelled.

The first pass of the 29.15km  SS3 Serengeti speed test was cancelled due to spectator safety, according to FIA Observer Gurvir Bhabra.

However, the repeat run of the cancelled stage (SS6) ran as scheduled in the afternoon after the safety issue was resolved.

Samman was fastest through Friday’s Qualifying Stage after which  he chose to start fifth on the road.

Karan in action.

After the first leg, stage 1 winner Karan Patel is lying second  ahead of Tanzanian speedster Ahmed Huwell whilst Championship leader NasserYasin occupies the fourth spot.

If results remain the same in tomorrow’s final Leg, then Samman will become the newest African Champion in the.roll of honor and the eighth Kenyan to do so after the legendary Shekhar Mehta, David Horsey, Carl  “Flash ” Tundo, current champion Karan Patel,  Manvir Baryan, Don Smith and Jassi Chatthe from Kisumu.

Ugandan Yasin needs to finish second or a slot behind Samman to win the title last held by compatriot Charles Muhangi 26 years ago.

Karan had his title hopes go up in flames following the Rwanda accident that put a big damage to his Skoda Fabia Rally2 contraption.

Karan also skipped Rallye International du Burundi as he was awaiting a new replacement shell for his championship winning car.

And from the look of things in Morogoro today,  Samman is likely to rack up his maiden title if all front-runners run trouble free tomorrow.

LEG 1 CLASSIFICATION.

1. Samman Vohra Skoda Fabia Evo-KEN 01:03.27.7

2. Karan Patel Skoda Fabia-KEN 01:03.40.6

3. Ahmed Huwel Toyota GR Yaris -TZ 01:06.03.3

4. Yasin Nasser Ford Fiesta MK II-UG 01:08.16.7

5. Mohammed Roshanail Abbas 01:13.44.1

6. Prince Charles Nyerere Mitsubishi EvoX-TZ 01:16.41.1

