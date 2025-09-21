Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang clocks personal best at Berlin Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Director Joe Sang (left) during training in Karen on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Athletics

Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang clocks personal best at Berlin Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline managing director Joe Sang clocked 3:00:57 to finish the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Running at an average pace of 4:14, Sang crossed the 5km mark in 21:08, making it to 10km in 42:22.

He then crossed the halfway mark in 1:29:31, having slowed down to 4:11, before reaching 35km in 2:29:07 — after increasing the pace to 4:20.

The race was part of the managing director’s efforts to raise Ksh 200million towards the Joe Sang Foundation, which seeks to support the education of needy children.

The foundation has thus far raised Ksh 10 million and is targeting to chase 100 million shillings by the close of the year to benefit children starting school at the beginning of 2026.

Sunday’s race was the second World Marathon Majors competition for Sang who also participated in last year’s Chicago Marathon where he clocked 3:07:00.

Although he narrowly fell short of his sub-three hours target, his time in Berlin is new personal best (PB) for Sang.

The managing director has expressed hopes of competing in all the six World Marathon Majors races even as he remains focused on his mission of providing needy children with access to education.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020