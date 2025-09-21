Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang clocks personal best at Berlin Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline managing director Joe Sang clocked 3:00:57 to finish the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

Running at an average pace of 4:14, Sang crossed the 5km mark in 21:08, making it to 10km in 42:22.

He then crossed the halfway mark in 1:29:31, having slowed down to 4:11, before reaching 35km in 2:29:07 — after increasing the pace to 4:20.

The race was part of the managing director’s efforts to raise Ksh 200million towards the Joe Sang Foundation, which seeks to support the education of needy children.

The foundation has thus far raised Ksh 10 million and is targeting to chase 100 million shillings by the close of the year to benefit children starting school at the beginning of 2026.

Sunday’s race was the second World Marathon Majors competition for Sang who also participated in last year’s Chicago Marathon where he clocked 3:07:00.

Although he narrowly fell short of his sub-three hours target, his time in Berlin is new personal best (PB) for Sang.

The managing director has expressed hopes of competing in all the six World Marathon Majors races even as he remains focused on his mission of providing needy children with access to education.