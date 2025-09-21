A king's advice that propelled Wanyonyi to glory at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emmanuel Wanyonyi crossing the line to win Tokyo World Championships . Photo/WANYONYI FB

Athletics

A king’s advice that propelled Wanyonyi to glory at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Newly crowned world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has revealed how the great David Rudisha helped him prepare for victory at the World Championships in Tokyo on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanyonyi says the men’s 800m world record holder gave him priceless advice on how to win the world title.

“He spoke to me last night (Friday) and he told me to run fast in the race, warning me that if I slowed my pace, then I would not win. His words were really motivating for me and helped me win this world title,” the 21-year-old said.

Wanyonyi clocked a championships record of 1:41.86 to win the men’s 800m in a pulsating race — his second title in the senior ranks.

Algerian Djamel Sedjati had to settle for second with a season’s best (SB) of 1:41.90 as immediate former champion, Marco Arop of Canada bagged bronze after timing 1:41.95 — also a SB.

Rudisha, who set a world record of 1:40.97 to win the Olympic title in 2012 in London, was in the crowd to witness his fellow countryman win Kenya’s first ever crown at the competition since he last won it in 2015 in Beijing, China.

The youngster was elated that his idol was there to watch him in action.

“Of course, he is a legend of this race and a world record holder. He is my mentor and role model…someone I have looked up to for many years. Having him in attendance only adds to the motivation to win,” Wanyonyi said.

The Olympic champion further expressed his excitement at becoming the latest in a long line of Kenyans to dominate the one-lap race.

“Kenya has been quite dominant in this race for ages and I am very happy that I am one in a long line of runners who have clinched the world title from Kenya. I hope to continue our country’s legacy in this discipline,” he said.

Looking back to the nail-biting race, in which he had to hold on tightly to his lead amid the marauding runs of Sedjati and Arop, Wanyonyi said he was always mentally prepared.

“I knew I had to be at my best. The strategy was to take the lead from the get-go and then push in the last 100 metres. Arop and Sedjati are very good runners and so I was equally prepared to deal with their threat,” the 2021 World Under 20 champion.

His win brought Kenya’s medal tally to 10, including six gold, two silver and two bronze.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020