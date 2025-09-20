The queen at it again! Chebet wins women's 5000m to bag second title at World Championships - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning gold at the 5,000m. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

Athletics

The queen at it again! Chebet wins women’s 5000m to bag second title at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Beatrice Chebet added to her medal collection with gold in the women’s 5000m at the World Championships in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

The double world record holder clocked 14:54.36 to cross the finish line first, ahead of immediate former world champion Faith Kipyegon who timed 14:55.07.

Italian Nadia Battocletti bagged bronze after clocking 14:55.42 to finish third.

The medal is Chebet’s second of the championships after she won gold in the women’s 10,000m on the opening day of the competition, last Saturday.

More to follow…

