The morning after: Okere laments Tusker Friday night loss to KCB in league opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Tusker head coach Charles Okere believes his team should have played better in their loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the opening game of the Kenya Premier League on Friday night.

The gaffer said his charges did not execute their strategy well, which cost them two goals in the end.

“It was a very tricky encounter, playing a team that are very strong opponents. It’s a first match and I believe we could have done better. It’s a game we had planned well and it is unfortunate we have conceded two goals,” Okere bemoaned.

The 13-time league champions found themselves staring down a barrel after going down 2-0 in the first half courtesy of Boniface Omondi’s brace.

There was more heartbreak in the second half as the returning Erick Kapaito skied his penalty high over the bar.

Okere lamented over the luck of his team on the night but promised they would work on their weak areas in time for the next encounter.

“We had some scoring opportunities but didn’t take care of them so we have to work on these areas. It is pressure already but we have to adapt quickly so that we catch up to the rest of the pack,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

The brewers were busy in the off-season transfer market, making a number of signings to boost squad depth and better their third-place finish in the previous season.

Among the new signings who made their first start on the night were ex-Ulinzi Stars midfielder Issa Lumumba and Cliff Oruko.

Commenting on the performance of the new boys, the coach appreciated the need for them to adapt to their new surroundings as soon as possible.

“They are new players and I believe they should adapt quickly to our philosophy and playing style. I believe that given more minutes in training and matches, they can do better,” he said.

The brewers next encounter is against Posta Rangers on September 27.