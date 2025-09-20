Police coach Ndayiragije beams with confidence his side will do well in CAF CL debut - Capital Sports
Police FC coach Ndayiragijje

Football

Police coach Ndayiragije beams with confidence his side will do well in CAF CL debut

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 20 – Kenya Police FC head coach Etienne Ndayiragije believes his side will do well in their debut at the CAF Champions League, as they prepare to take on Somalia’s Mogadishu City in the first leg of the first preliminary round at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

It is a historic moment for the club, who only last season dipped their toes into Continental football through the CAF Confederation Cup, gaining valuable experience despite falling short of a deep run.

The Champions League, unlike the Confederation Cup, comes with a brighter spotlight and sterner tests, pitting Kenya Police against some of the most successful and storied clubs on the continent.

Ndayiragije knows only too well his side is heading for a steeper climb, but, speaking to Telecomasia.net, remains upbeat about his squad’s potential to rise to the occasion.

“So far so good we have been preparing really well. The players are ready and everyone is quite ready for the Champions League. We believe we have worked well and we will achieve the goals we have been training for. The focus is there in the players, they know what is expected of them and they are willing to rise to the occasion. We have worked on all aspects of the game, both tactical, physical and mental and I believe everyone is ready to do their jobs,” the coach told Telecomasia.net.

Having watched Mogadishu play at the recently concluded CECAFA Kagame Cup, the Burundian coach says he knows a thing or two about them and will give him a better picture on how to approach the game.

“We know what they can do and we know their potential and we have much respect for them. We are taking them very seriously and I believe they also know us because they saw us playing. It will be a very good challenge for us,” the coach further said in the interview with Telecomasia.

