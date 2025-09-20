Police clobber Mogadishu to kickstart continental campaign on positive tone

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – FKF Premier League champions Kenya Police began their debut continental campaign on a high with a 3-1 win over Mogadishu City Club at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The law enforcers shot into the lead via Edward Zakayo’s opener in the 17th minute, connecting well with Albert Otieno.

The ‘home team’, however, levelled after 49 minutes courtesy of Issa Marsis but it was a shortlived joy as Afande regained their control of the proceedings Edward Omondi, 12 minutes later.

Kenya Police’s Tobias Otieno fights for the ball against Mogadishu City’s Telvin Irungu. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

David Simiyu then sealed the win with a strike in the 70th minute to give Etienne Ndayiragije’s side a healthy lead heading into the second leg – to be held in Nairobi a fortnight to come.