Okidi tips Shabana as title contenders after finishing fifth last season - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shabana players celebrate one of their goals against Talanta. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Okidi tips Shabana as title contenders after finishing fifth last season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Shabana FC have underlined their ambitions for the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title as they face APS Bomet in their opener at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tore Bobe head coach Peter Okidi says starting pre-season training early has made work easier for the players.

“The management has done its role, the challenge remains in our part, the players and the technical bench of which we have prepared well and remain optimistic for the wins,” Okidi said.

The team are confident of surpassing last season’s performance where they finished fifth on the log with 53 points.

They have boosted their playing ranks with a number of signings who Okidi is confident will push them closer to the title.

“The new players are here to add weight to our team to perform well and win the league. This is the only target we are aiming at. The chemistry of the players is top notch because we started the pre-season early, the new signings settled very quickly and adapted to the new environment ” he added.

Sunday’s opponents, APS Bomet, are making their maiden appearance in the top flight.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020