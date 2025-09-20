Okidi tips Shabana as title contenders after finishing fifth last season

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Shabana FC have underlined their ambitions for the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title as they face APS Bomet in their opener at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tore Bobe head coach Peter Okidi says starting pre-season training early has made work easier for the players.

“The management has done its role, the challenge remains in our part, the players and the technical bench of which we have prepared well and remain optimistic for the wins,” Okidi said.

The team are confident of surpassing last season’s performance where they finished fifth on the log with 53 points.

They have boosted their playing ranks with a number of signings who Okidi is confident will push them closer to the title.

“The new players are here to add weight to our team to perform well and win the league. This is the only target we are aiming at. The chemistry of the players is top notch because we started the pre-season early, the new signings settled very quickly and adapted to the new environment ” he added.

Sunday’s opponents, APS Bomet, are making their maiden appearance in the top flight.