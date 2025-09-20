Government wades into Cricket Kenya turf wars amid confusion over SGM

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has confirmed her attendance for a special general meeting (SGM) by Cricket Kenya on October 19, even as the federation’s chair Manoj Patel plans for a similar meeting on September 21 (Sunday).

In a letter addressed to Cricket Kenya CEO Ronald Bukusi, Wasike says she will be accompanied by the principal sports registrar as well as the clerk.

“ Reference is made to your letter dated 15th September, 2025 re-scheduling the Special General Meeting from 21st September, 2025 to 19th October, 2025.

I will attend the meeting in company of Janet Muirigi (Principal Sports Registrar) and Stephen Mwanzia (Clerk),” Wasike said.

She added: “In view of the issues surrounding Cricket Kenya, it is important that as you invite other observers under Regulation No.20 of the Sports Registrar Regulations, you also invite representatives from the office of our Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary.”

Further, the registrar ordered the federation to the regulations of the Sports Registrar in conducting polls to elect a new vice chair.

“It is further my request that as you plan to hold an election to replace the Vice Chairman, you adhere to the provisions of Regulation No. 20 of the Sports Registrar Regulations of 2nd September, 2016,” Wasike said.

Even as the government wades into the war, the sea that is Cricket Kenya remains rough.

For starters, Manoj sent out a media invite on Friday indicating that the SGM will be held at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

“This SGM represents a significant step in restoring stability and transparency within Kenyan cricket. Media coverage will provide the wider sporting fraternity and the public with accurate, first-hand information on the progress being made,” he said.

As per the Manoj faction, Bukusi remains suspended on grounds of gross insubordination.

The CEO has the backing of other Cricket Kenya board members whereas in Manoj’s corner is acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya.

At the centre of the vicious fight is the recently launched T20 League that was to be sponsored by Dubai-based Arena of Sports (AOS).

The tournament, which was launched last month by Obuya, was immediately disowned by Bukusi who said that AOS had breached an earlier contract signed with the federation.

However, Manoj – supported by a Supreme Council consisting of various county officials – has insisted that the tournament has to go on.