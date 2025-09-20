Gold with us! Wanyonyi continues Kenya medal harvest at World Championships - Capital Sports
Emmanuel Wanyonyi after winning silver at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Athletics

Gold with us! Wanyonyi continues Kenya medal harvest at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – Emmanuel Wanyonyi put up a virtuoso performance to win the men’s 800m and clinch gold at the World Championships in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old clocked championships record of 1:41.86, ahead of Algerian Djamel Sedjati who timed a season’s best (SB) of 1:41.90 to finish second.

Immediate former world champion Marco Arop of Canada had to be content with bronze after clocking a SB of 1:41.95.

Wanyonyi’s win takes Kenya’s gold tally to six at the championships – to add to three silver and one bronze they have clinched thus far.

More to follow…

