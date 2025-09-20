Bajaj dreaming of top scorer’s crown after starring for KCB in league opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2025 – After bagging a brace in their opening league tie against Tusker, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward Boniface Omondi is now salivating for the top scorer’s gong.

The winger is confident of hitting the double digits in terms of goals tally at the end of the season.

“I can’t say much about that (individual target for the season) but double digits (in terms of goals) would not be so bad a target for me to set,” the former Gor Mahia forward said.

Bajaj – as he is affectionately known to the fans – scored twice in the second half as the bankers dispatched the brewers at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday night.

Omondi did well to get to the end of December Kisaka’s cross in the 19th minute before pouncing on a rebound in the 39th minute to tap the ball past Joseph Ochuka in Tusker’s goal.

He is one of the new faces at the bankers’ den, having been roped in from K’Ogalo by experienced tactician Robert Matano, who took over at the end of the season from Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo.

The winger admitted that the pre-season has offered them an opportunity to gel into a formidable unit as they seek their first ever league crown.

“The preseason was very helpful because it has helped us to know each other better, understand each and everyone of our playing styles, becoming a cohesive unit that can pull off positive results,” Omondi, who has also played for Nzoia Sugar, said.

Omondi will be hoping to find the back of the net in their next tie against Mathare United on Friday.

The winger has so far scored 31 goals across his career.