“Yes I do!” English-born youngster open to playing for Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – Everton youngster Tyler Onyango has expressed a desire to play for Harambee Stars in the near future.

The English-born midfielder says it would be a honour to play for his father’s birthplace although he first wants to establish himself at the club level.

“Yeah, that is something I would definitely look at but for this next season there is club football and performing at a high level. Then in the next season or the next 12 months, that is something I would definitely look at,” the 22-year-old said.

The youngster was born in Luton to a Kenyan father, Evans Onyango, and English mother, Amy.

He believes it would delight his old man very much to see him put on the red and white of Harambee Stars.

“Yes, the whole family would be proud…I would be proud. It is a great team and to put on that strip is something that should never be taken lightly,” Onyango said.

The youngster further confirmed keeping tabs on the progress of Harambee Stars and is excited by what he has seen thus far.

“I have been keeping track of the Kenyan national team and their performance in the recent tournaments. And yeah…I feel like African football is great…looking at some of the players from Africa who have played in the Premier League…it is very entertaining,” he said.

Onyango is one of foreign-born players that Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has long wanted to bring into the national team set-up.

Earlier this month, the South African confirmed they were making overtures at the youngster via his parents who expressed a willingness to allow their son switch allegiance to Kenya.

The midfielder praised McCarthy as a top notch manager, adding that he is a coach he would love to play for at some point.

“I haven’t personally spoken to anyone myself but like you said Benni (McCarthy) is a great coach. He’s worked at the highest levels and obviously he knows what good looks like. That’s really important for a player to play under a coach who has coached and played at the highest level. As a player, that’s very attractive to play under such a manager,” he said.

Onyango is currently at Stockport on loan where he has made 10 appearances, with no goals or assists.

He started out in Everton’s youth team, going on to make five appearances for the Toffees’ senior team.

Onyango has also gone on loan to Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers.