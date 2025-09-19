World champion Moraa ecstatic after ‘small sister’ qualifies for finals in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – World champion Mary Moraa was in cloud nine on Friday after her ‘small sister’ Sarah qualified for the final of the women’s 800m in Tokyo.

Moraa says she is optimistic of a better performance in the one-lap race compared to previous editions.

“I am so happy to have my small sister, Sarah and Lilian (Odira) with me in the final. I can sense something good coming out of this. In 2022 and 2023, it was just me alone in the final but this time there is three of us so that’s good,” the Commonwealth Games champion said.

The younger Moraa sneaked into the final after clocking a personal best (PB) of 1:57.53 to finish second in the third semi-final of the women’s 800m.

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain took top honours, also clocking 1:57.53 as Frenchwoman Anais Bourgoin clocked 1:58.00 to clinch third.

The World Under 20 champion’s qualification into the semis came just hours after Kenyan officials successfully appealed against her elimination from yesterday’s preliminary round of competition, proving that she had been shoved and pushed – resulting in a disappointing sixth.

On the other hand, the older Moraa has been imperious form at the global competition, showing her intention to maintain a tight grip on the title with a dominant victory in Heat 1.

She clocked 1:58.40 to take first place, ahead of Great Briton’s Georgia Hunter Bell (1:58.62) and Italian Eloisa Coiro (1:59.19) in second and third respectively.

Lilian Odira then joined her in the final with another slaloming run in Heat 2, clocking 1:56.85 for the win.

Audrey Werro of Switzerland finished second in 1:56.99 whereas Jessica Hull of Australia clocked a national record of 1:57.15 to come third.

The world champion remarked that having three Kenyans in the final is a good omen.

“Looking at the women’s 1500m, which had three Kenyans in the final, I feel that we can also do the same. In their case they came up with two medals…a gold and silver. Maybe we can go a step further,” she said.

Speaking at the same time, Odira was delighted to make the final in what is her maiden appearance at the competition.

“We thank the Almighty God for enabling us to reach the final. It is only because of His favour. We will do our very best in the final to ensure a positive result,” the African silver medallist said.

The final is set for Sunday at 1:35 pm.