Polo Season Returns As Tusker Malt Taps Ted Josiah, Cedo and Sue Mueni to Demonstrate Commitment to Craftsmanship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – As the Kenyan polo season returns to the social calendar, Tusker Malt is reaffirming its long-standing association with the sport by spotlighting the essence of craftsmanship.

This weekend’s 10-Goal tournament at the Nairobi Polo Club – the most competitive tournament of the year- the beer has partnered with celebrated creative minds in the music and fashion industry, giving Polo fans and attendees a treat to the mastery of their craft.

Music Producer and entrepreneur Ted Josiah, Sound Engineer Cedric Kadenyi, popularly known as Cedo, and Fashion entrepreneur Sue Mueni of Sued Watches will be among the attendees of the Polo match this weekend.

For Tusker Malt, polo has always symbolized precision, skill, and artistry, which are the same attributes that define its brewing process. The return of the polo season presents an opportunity to connect these shared values with creators who embody craftsmanship in modern Kenyan culture.

“Kenya has a plethora of talented people in different disciplines, especially in the creative space… and as we are a beer brewed meticulously, we find that we identify with the people behind these minds; alongside polo, as it reflects the same devotion to mastery. This makes it a shared celebration of art and patience,” said the Tusker Malt’s Senior Brand Manager, Rediet Yigezu.

This will be the fifth year in a row that Tusker Malt is sponsoring the tournament.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ted Josiah, a pioneer in Kenya’s music industry and the owner of the Joka Jok Leather bag Company, on behalf of the influencers, said they take pride in collaborating with brands that appreciate what it takes to creatively and patiently build something with their hands.

“Craftsmanship is about attention to detail, about working on something until it’s not just good but timeless. Tusker Malt is about refinement, meaning that their values deeply resonate with what we do at Joka Jok, Sued Watches, and our audiences. For us, this partnership is a natural fit, which enables me to carry my clients along my journey authentically,” he said.

The weekend match is expected to attract thousands of fans.