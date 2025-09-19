Odhiambo hopes lessons from Yanga defeat can spur Bandari season - Capital Sports
Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo shares a moment with Yanga midfielder Duke Abuya. PHOTO/Bandari FC coach

Football

Odhiambo hopes lessons from Yanga defeat can spur Bandari season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Bandari FC head coach Ken Odhiambo hopes the friendly match between his side and Tanzanian champions Young Africans will be hugely beneficial as they seek to challenge for the FKF Premier League title this season.

The dockers faced Yanga in their ‘Yanga Day’ celebrations in Dar es Salaam, losing the game 1-0, but Odhiambo has told Telecomasia.net that the benefits accrued from that game are far much more beneficial than the scoreline.

“It was a really great match for us against a very good opponent. Yanga won the double in Tanzania last season and have also done very well in the Champions League so they were a formidable opposition to measure ourselves against. It gave our players some very good exposure as well as lessons as we head back home. We are switching our attention back to the league as a better team and with better players and I am looking forward to a better performance from our boys,” Odhiambo stated.

Bandari will open their campaign with an away trip against Kariobangi Sharks, and Odhiambo is confident that they can kick off with victory.

