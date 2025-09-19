NOC-K Strengthens Ties with Japan Olympic Committee to Enhance Athlete and Coach Development

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 19 – On the sidelines of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) held a bilateral meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee at their headquarters in Tokyo.

The two National Olympic Committees explored strategic areas of partnership aimed at advancing athlete development, coaching, sports leadership, and sports science.

The high-level discussions were led by Japan Olympic Committee president Hashimoto Seiko, alongside vice-president Watanabe, Secretary General Ota, and Senior Executive Board Member Hayashi.

The Kenyan delegation was headed by NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki, accompanied by 1st vice president Barnaba Korir, and IOC Member Paul Tergat.

Talks focused on building synergies between the two Committees, with particular emphasis on harnessing Kenya’s unique high-altitude training environment and Japan’s structured Elite Academy system to establish athlete exchange programs.

Discussions also explored opportunities for Kenyan coaches to receive training through Japan’s established technical development structures, while Japanese coaches would be invited to conduct clinics in Kenya.

In addition, the meeting emphasized the potential for Kenyan sports administrators to participate in the Japan International Sports Leader Academy, as well as collaboration with the Japan High Performance Sport Center in areas such as sports medicine, recovery, nutrition, biomechanics, and injury prevention.

The Committees also shared ideas on developing structured talent identification and athlete pathways by adapting elements of Japan’s long-term Elite Academy model to Kenya’s grassroots sporting culture.

Speaking after the meeting, Maluki underscored the importance of the collaboration, noting that the partnership would open new opportunities for athletes, coaches, and administrators, ensuring that Kenya benefits from Japan’s advanced systems while sharing its globally recognized strengths in endurance training and talent development.

Tergat added that the engagement highlights Kenya’s growing influence within the Olympic family and reinforces the nation’s commitment to building sustainable pathways for future champions.

Both Committees expressed a strong commitment to formalizing the partnership through continued engagement and the potential signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). NOC-K will work closely with member federations to align specific projects under this collaboration.