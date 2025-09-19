Nanyuki to Host NCBA Golf Series Qualifier as Nairobi U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – The 2025 NCBA Golf Series is set to continue this Saturday with another qualifying leg at the par-72 Nanyuki Sports Club.

This will be the third time that the club will host a qualifying leg, following a successful return to the calendar last year, the other event having been in the inaugural season in 2021.

More than 120 golfers are expected to compete at the 9-hole course for top honors in multiple categories, including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Overall Winner, and Junior Winner, where each category winner will secure a ticket to play in the Grand Finale at Muthaiga Golf Club on November 28.

Nanyuki Sports Club Chairman Joseph Mwangi is looking forward to a great day of golfing, saying:

“We are glad to be hosting this leg of the series once again after the return last year. It will give our golfers a great chance to qualify for the grand finale in November. We are hopeful that it will continue being a constant event in our calendar, and we thank NCBA for trusting us to host a successful event.”

Last year, Major (Retired) Peter Waweru carded an excellent round of 35 points to win the Nanyuki event, fending off a stiff challenge from Moses Muthoki.

The Nanyuki event comes on the back of another qualifier at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, where 15-year-old Cherono Kipkorir punched above her weight to emerge the Overall Gross Lady Winner as Kevin Juma won the men’s title.

Elsewhere, Sigona Golf Club will host the fourth leg of the Nairobi U.S. Kids Golf Local Fall Tour on Sunday, September 21. Ruiru Sports Club hosted the opening leg of the Fall tour, with VetLab Sports Club and Limuru Country Club hosting the second and third legs.

The event, which is jointly organized by U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, is expected to attract over 100 junior golfers aged between 5 and 18 years, both boys and girls.

The tournament provides a crucial platform for junior players to refine their skills and compete in age-appropriate categories, with the opportunity to qualify for prestigious international tournaments such as the U.S. Kids Golf Regional Invitational and Regional Championship events through the accumulation of Priority Status points.