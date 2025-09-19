Moraa to compete in World Champs semis after successful appeal

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – Kenya’s Sarah Moraa will now compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 800m at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo after a successful appeal.

The World Under 20 champion had earlier missed out on the semis after finishing sixth in Heat 4 of the one-lap race on Thursday after clocking 2:01.62.

However, Team Kenya appealed to the panel of judges, arguing that Moraa had been elbowed and pushed amidst the race, causing her to miss out.

Her entry into the semis now means that three out of the four Kenyans representing the country in the race are still in with a chance of medaling.

Defending champion Mary Moraa was the first to book her ticket after finishing second in Heat 2, clocking 1:58.44.

African silver medallist Lilian Odira then followed suit by timing 1:57.86 to win Heat 5, ahead of Cuban Daily Cooper Gaspar (1:58.16) and Ethiopian Worknesh Mesele (1:58.46) in second and third respectively.

Sadly, another Kenyan, Vivian Chebet missed out on the semi despite clocking a personal best (PB) of 2:00.86 in fifth place.

The semis are set for Friday afternoon, with the top two in each heat qualifying automatically in addition to the two fastest times.