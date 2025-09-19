Kenya’s Ex-Steeplechase Athlete Jairus Birech Dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Jairus Birech is dead.

Birech passed away on Thursday night after a period of illness, having last competed in 2020 at the Guadalajara Marathon in Mexico.

The 32-year-old was one in a long line of steeplechase talents that Kenya has produced, famously clocking a personal best (PB) of 7:58.41 at the 2014 Brussels Diamond League — which earned him a slot on the top 10 fastest of all time in the discipline.

He was a two-time Diamond League Trophy winner for the men’s 3000m steeplechase, having dominated two seasons of the prestigious competition in 2014 and 2015.

Birech’s Diamond League wins include back-to-back triumphs in Rome and Oslo, as well as Lausanne, Birmingham, and Monaco.

In 2014, he further clocked 8:34.79 to win the African title in Marrakech, Morocco.