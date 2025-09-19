Kenya Selected to Host Continental Baseball and Softball Qualifiers After Historic Championship Success

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – Following the success of one of the largest baseball events in Kenyan history, Nairobi’s “Field of Dreams” has been selected to host the prestigious World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Africa Continental Qualifiers.

The Nairobi Field of Dreams will host the WBSC Africa Continental Qualifiers for Softball (Senior Women and U23 Men & Women), November 25-30, and for Baseball (Men’s U15), December 5-7, marking a significant milestone for Kenyan sports and establishing the country as a regional hub for baseball and softball development.

The announcement comes after the 2025 Nairobi Baseball Community Championship Festival on September 13th, which demonstrated Kenya’s capacity to organize world-class baseball and softball events.

Drawing more than 1,000 fans, over 200 Little Leaguers, 50 volunteers, and dozens of partners under the theme “Hitting Home Runs for Youth, Sports, and Education”, the festival featured championship baseball games, cultural performances, a food and innovation marketplace, VIP dignitaries, evening entertainment, and a showcase of community partnerships.

“This Festival was about much more than two championship games. It was about proving what’s possible in the Kenyan sports ecosystem when communities, private sector partners, and youth come together around a shared purpose,” said Thom Wallace, co-founder of IfWeBuildIt.org, the organization that partnered with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to construct the multi-field complex.

He added, “From Nairobi’s first Little League championship to an international broadcast and the first nighttime home run contest under the lights sponsored by M-Kopa, we are laying the foundation for youth and sports to thrive across Africa. These moments don’t just grow the game, they support the growth of the next generation of leaders, on and off the field.”

Susan Burns, the recently arrived U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Kenya, praised the Festival’s success, stating, “It really felt like an American Saturday afternoon at the Nairobi Field of Dreams.

JKUAT, IfWeBuildIt.org, and the Nairobi Baseball Community are showing that baseball is truly a global sport, and hosting these continental qualifiers will further cement Kenya’s role in African baseball development.”

The festival showcased the rapid growth of Kenyan baseball through two milestone games.

The Festival featured the Nairobi Baseball Community Series Championship Final between Samurai United and the Nairobi Buffaloes, for players 18 and over.

Samurai United’s Joseph Wani (South Sudan) delivered a complete-game performance with 12 strikeouts, while teammate Shinya Miyazaki (Japan) powered the offense with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The Samurai secured a hard-fought 12–7 victory, winning back-to-back championships and cementing their status as one of Nairobi’s top baseball clubs.

The upcoming WBSC Africa Continental Qualifiers represent a major step forward for baseball and softball development across the continent.

Teams from across Africa will compete in Nairobi for the opportunity to advance to global competitions, bringing international attention to Kenya’s growing sports infrastructure and organizational capabilities.

The qualifiers will utilize the full capabilities of the Nairobi Field of Dreams complex, demonstrating the facility’s readiness to host international-level competition while providing valuable experience for local organizers, volunteers, and the broader Kenyan baseball community.

The Nairobi Baseball Championship Festival was made possible through the collaboration of community partners and corporate sponsors committed to youth development and sports innovation.

These partnerships highlighted Kenya’s growing creative and sports ecosystem and showcased how sport can catalyze community engagement and opportunity.