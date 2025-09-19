Gor to play home games at Kasarani, caution fans over hooliganism - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno leads the team in celebrating their 21st FKF PL title. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have designated Kasarani, Nyayo and Raila Odinga Stadium as their home ground for the 2025/26 season.

In a statement, the club urged fans to maintain peace at their matches and avoid vandalism of property.

“We urge fans to maintain peace and exemplify the highest standards of behaviour as one of our goals this season is to win the league, secure a continental spot and rebuild with the youth,” club secretary general Nick Arum said.

The club also announced its intention to continue with its e-ticketing system that was initiated in the wake of their Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards on Madaraka Day in June.

“The club will continue with the e-ticketing system. We urge all fans to.purchase tickets officially to directly support the club. Furthermore, the management is finalising plans for a season ticket package to be launched soon. It’s important to emphasise that gates will be privatised and no stewards will be allowed to man the gates,” Arum added.

Gor kick off their campaign against Bidco United at Kasarani on Sunday evening.

