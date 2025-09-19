Faith ‘Kadogo’ pays credit to Beatrice Chebet, Faith ‘Mkubwa’ for Tokyo gold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Faith Cherotich has revealed how her two mentors, Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon, inspired her to go all out and win her first ever World Championship title in Tokyo, Japan.

Cherotich upset reigning world title holder and Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain to clinch the women’s steeplechase title at the World Championships. The 21-year old, who clinched bronze in her maiden appearance at the senior event in 2023 outkicked Yavi to go for the gold medal.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net after the victory, Cherotich revealed that her two mentors both winning gold just before her, and their talk before the race, inspired her to go all out.

“Both Faith and Beatrice had told me that I am really good at the last 400. When we went to the bell and the distance between Yavi and I was small, I kept believing and I knew if Faith and Beatrice believed in me that much, I couldn’t let them down. I usually know that I am really good after the last water barrier so when we jumped and I went ahead, I knew I would win the gold,” Cherotich told Telecomasia.

She went on to disclose that the two had spoken to her before the race, and told her to give her all and go for the top spot.

“I was motivated when I saw my two mentors win a gold medal and I said even me, I can do this. Beatrice told me this is my year and I can do it as long as I believe in myself. Faith also gave me a lot of advice on managing the race and that really gave me the courage to come to the track and give my all. I wanted to become a World Champion so I can also feel what others feel and I am really delighted,” added the former World Junior Champion.

Cherotich’s gold became Kenya’s fourth at the World Championships, with the East African country now sitting second on the medal table.