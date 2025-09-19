Bajaj bags brace as KCB kick off Matano era with win over Tusker - Capital Sports
KCB FC players celebrate a goal during a past match.

Kenyan Premier League

Bajaj bags brace as KCB kick off Matano era with win over Tusker

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 19, 2025 – Boniface Omondi scored a brace as KCB Football Club beat Tusker in the first game of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2025/26 season at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday night.

Bajaj — as he is popularly known — first struck in the 19th minute, connecting well with December Kisakah cross to head past Joseph Ochuka in the brewers’ goal.

The former Gor Mahia winger then made it 2-0 with six minutes left to the end of the first half.

Tusker’s Erick Kapaito had a glorious chance to halve the deficit in the second half but the marksman skied his penalty over the bar.

More to follow…

