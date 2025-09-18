Why man-mountain Julius Yego shed a tear for Faith Kipyegon at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2025 – Kenya’s javelin throwing phenomenon Julius Yego could not resist shed a tear as Faith Kipyegon sprinted to a historic fourth world title in the women’s 1500m in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.

Yego says the moment made him feel proud as a Kenyan as well as the team’s captain.

“As the team captain I was so proud of the performance of the ladies…starting with Peres (Jepchirchir) and then Beatrice (Chebet) and the Faith and Ewoi. I almost shed a tear when I saw Beatrice crying when Faith was running,” the 2016 Olympics silver medallist said.

Kipyegon clocked 3:52.12 for the win, ahead of Ewoi who bagged her first ever medal – silver – after coming second in 3:54.92.

It was Kenya’s third gold medal at the event – a tally since then overtaken by Faith Cherotich’s win in the women’s 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday.

Yego was also impressed by American-based Ewoi who is representing the country for the first time.

“For me the best part of the win was Ewoi winning silver because it is history…the first time that we have Kenya winning gold and silver in the women’s 1500m. I was also excited for Faith…and that’s why we have faith in her because she pushes the young ladies to become better. I am really looking forward to a better performance,” he said.

Yego himself has a date with destiny on Thursday when he takes to the field for the men’s javelin.

The 2015 World champion secured this appointment with success when he finished second in Group B of the qualifiers on Wednesday evening courtesy of a best throw of 85.96 metres – a season’s best for the 36-year-old.

In what could be his swansong at this competition, Yego’s mind is inundated with only one thing – making the podium.

He insists that that would be a highlight of his longspanning career.

“I want to be on the podium…I won it (world title) in 2015. That’s 10 years before so it will be exciting to make the podium once again. I have prepared well for it and I have been in my best shape this year,” Yego, who is competing in his seventh world championships, said.

The four-time African champion says he has never been in a better shape heading into a crucial competition.

“At the moment, I am feeling so strong mentally and emotionally because as a javelin thrower you need to be strong. It’s difficult but as an athlete I know what it takes to win it…you need to throw far. But this year, I really had good training and I feel good…I feel ready,” he pointed out.