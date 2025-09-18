No Longer Kadogo: Cherotich displays power of Faith to become steeplechase queen at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2025 – The ‘Faith Kadogo’ that we all knew is no more; in her place is an athlete who now walks the 3000m steeplechase like a colossus.

Faith Cherotich’s resume speaks volumes of an athlete whose petite frame belies an indomitable spirit that never says die until past the finish line.

These qualities were on show as she stormed to victory on Wednesday evening, just when it seemed she would have to be content with silver.

She wanted more, even as immediate former defending champion Winfred Yavi seemed ready to unleash a powerful sprint in the last lap.

However, all that changed at the last water jump, Cherotich pulling a ‘Yavi’ on the Kenyan-born Bahraini by outsprinting her with less than 300 metres to the end.

As the gap between the two grew wider with every step, it was clear that a new world champion had been born — and she comes from the cradle of middle and long distance athletics.

Speaking after the race, the 21-year-old revealed that her success was not accidental but a product of many months of hard work in training.

“It feels great to be a champion…last time I was a bronze medallist and this time I have won gold. It is my second World Championships. I am so happy because my progress has been really good since I joined the senior category. From bronze to gold…it is really amazing,” the 2022 World Under 20 champion said.

From left: Almayew Sembo, Faith Cherotich and Winfred Yavi. PHOTO/COURTESY

Fulfilling a grand dream such as winning the world title requires sacrifice and for Cherotich, this has entailed many sleepless nights to transform into an elite runner.

The ecstasy of becoming a world champion was too heavy on her shoulders such that she lay prostrate on the tartan for a few minutes to just take it all in.

The Olympics bronze medalist admitted that it took her a few minutes to even realise she had clocked a championships record of 8:51.59.

“I almost gave up but then I told myself to keep fighting to the end. I decided to up the pace and I am happy that it resulted in the world title. I did not even see the result because I was so preoccupied with celebrating. It was such a great moment for me because it was my dream to be a world champion,” Cherotich said.

She added: “I knew the race was not going to be easy especially with Winfred Yavi in contention. She is one of the best in this discipline so I always expected to fight extra hard if I was going to be a world champion.”

Caution is the keyword

It was a drama-filled race in which the 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai saw her dream of a first world title evaporate in thin air after she fell midway through the race — needing medical attention.

Commiserating with those affected, Cherotich revealed that such tragedy was the worst of her fears.

“I was trying my best to ensure that I would not be caught in the midst of a stampede and to fall down. My apologies to those athletes who fell during the race. From the corner of my eye I could see that there was someone who had fallen but I did not know it was Peruth (Chemutai),” the youngster said.

Faith Cherotich celebrates after winning women’s 3000m steeplechase in Tokyo. Photo/COURTESY

Thankfully, she was able to avoid the mishap that befell fellow countryman, Phanuel Koech, who fell out of the preliminary rounds of the men’s 1500m on Sunday — putting paid to his medal hopes.

Thus far, Kenya are second on the medal table with seven (four gold, two silver and one bronze) — only three less than United States.

It has been a bountiful harvest for which those back home have felt proud to be Kenyans as the world once again shines the spotlight on the country — for good reasons of course.

Cherotich believes Kenyans have played an integral role in their success so far, courtesy of their prayers.

“To the fans, thank you so much for the support and the prayers. I know you have been praying for me,” she said.

Having now won the world title, there is a trend emerging in Cherotich’s career — one that signifies more great things to come.

She won bronze at the 2021 World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi before upgrading it to gold in Cali, Colombia, a year later.

Her first-ever World Championships in 2023 in Budapest yielded a bronze and now here she is…a world champion.

With an Olympic bronze from last year’s Paris Games, could this mean a title at the next edition of Los Angeles in 2028?

Still only 21, Cherotich’s reign as the queen of the water-jump-and-barrier race may have just began.