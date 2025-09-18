Lone Ranger Wanyonyi Carries Kenya's Hopes In Tokyo Worlds Men's 800m - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Heat 3 of the men's 800m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Lone Ranger Wanyonyi Carries Kenya’s Hopes In Tokyo Worlds Men’s 800m

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 18 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be the only men’s 800m representative for Kenya after qualifying for the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanyonyi sailed through after crossing the line second (1:43.47) in his semi-final behind Spaniard Mohamed Attaoui (1:43.18), who won the race to complete the needed top two automatic qualifications.

The other two Kenyans, Kelvin Loti and Nicholas Kebenei, both competing in their first World Championships, bowed out.

Kebenei trailed the first semifinal won by defending champion Marco Arop of Canada (1:45.09) while 2022 world silver medallist Djamel Sedjati of Algeria grabbed the second slot (1:45.09).

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 4:22 pm EAT.

Loti, on the other hand, finished seventh ( 1:44.82) as Cian McPhillips from Ireland (1:43.18) and Briton Max Burgin (1:43.37) scooped the automatic slots respectively.

In the corresponding race, defending champion Mary Moraa led compatriots Lilian Odira and Sarah Moraa into Friday’s semifinals.

-Kenyan power trio into 5000m final-

Beatrice Chebet leading the pack in the women’s 5000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

Earlier on, the trio of defending champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet, and 10km world record holder Agnes Ngetich advanced into Saturday’s women’s 5000m final slated for 3:29 pm EAT.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020