Lone Ranger Wanyonyi Carries Kenya’s Hopes In Men’s 800m

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 18 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be the only men’s 800m representative for Kenya after qualifying for the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Wanyonyi sailed through after crossing the line second (1:43.47) in his semi-final behind Spaniard Mohamed Attaoui (1:43.18), who won the race to complete the needed top two automatic qualifications.

The other two Kenyans, Kelvin Loti and Nicholas Kebenei, both competing in their first World Championships, bowed out.

Kebenei trailed the first semifinal won by defending champion Marco Arop of Canada (1:45.09) while 2022 world silver medallist Djamel Sedjati of Algeria grabbed the second slot (1:45.09).

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 4:22 pm EAT.

Loti, on the other hand, finished seventh ( 1:44.82) as Cian McPhillips from Ireland (1:43.18) and Briton Max Burgin (1:43.37) scooped the automatic slots respectively.

In the corresponding race, defending champion Mary Moraa led compatriots Lilian Odira and Sarah Moraa into Friday’s semifinals.

