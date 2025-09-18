Junior Wafalme intensify quest for continental crown with win over Algeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2025 – The national men’s under 20 volleyball team qualified for the semis of the African Championships with a thrilling win over Algeria on Thursday evening.

Luke Makuto’s side began on the wrong footing, losing 25-21 in the first set before recovering to win 25-22 in the subsequent one.

The Junior Wafalmes then engaged a higher gear, ousting the North Africans 25-17 in the penultimate set.

They then wrapped up the comeback with a 26-24 triumph in the final set to edge closer to qualification for the World Championships.