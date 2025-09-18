Isak Samples Power of Anfield As Slot Gets Late Birthday Gift

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 18 – Arne Slot has no hair left to lose, but the man celebrating his 47th birthday might have been left feeling a few years older as his Liverpool team put him through the wringer again.

In the end, however, Liverpool were able to make it many happy returns for their head coach – but not before another dose of late drama that has characterised their winning start to this season.

The old cliche that 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in football is being given new meaning by Liverpool, who have lost this advantage twice in the Premier League this season – to Bournemouth and Newcastle United – and did so again against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

On each occasion, however, Liverpool have pulled back from the brink to win.

Such is the sheer force of will in Slot’s side, as well as the power of Anfield on Champions League nights, that there was almost an inevitability about Virgil van Dijk’s towering header deep into stoppage time that enabled Liverpool to open their Champions League with victory.

The Dutchman’s 93rd-minute winner was the fourth goal Liverpool have scored in the 90th minute or later across all competitions this season, with six of their eight second-half goals this season being scored from the 88th minute onwards.

Slot was able to celebrate wildly in his technical area once more, as he has done as Liverpool have won all their games this season in the last 10 minutes and into stoppage time, but even in triumph he must wish that Liverpool would not leave him and their fans knee-deep in chewed fingernails before they can celebrate.

Even Liverpool, for all their attacking prowess, will not be able to perform this trick every time. Their carelessness will be a concern for Slot, even if they have shown five times this season that they have what it takes to pull themselves out of trouble.

“A game like this should not have gone to a late winner,” Slot said.

“I understand that’s the story of this game and the last five games, but for me it is a different game than the ones we played before. We had so many great attacks today where we could have scored the third goal.”

All eyes on Isak but Salah returns to best

All eyes were on £125m British record signing Alexander Isak as he made his Liverpool debut following his move from Newcastle United.

He showed some sweet touches but, inevitably, tired before being substituted after 58 minutes. Isak’s last competitive club game was on 25 May for Newcastle, so it is understandable Liverpool are handling him with care – and the striker looked rusty.

If Isak is the new Liverpool superstar, one of the old guard showed he is not ready to stand aside just yet as Mohamed Salah shrugged off some early season lethargy to return to his brilliant best.

He was a constant menace, also hitting the post after Marcos Llorente pulled one back for Atletico.

Anfield has a special place in Llorente’s heart after he also scored twice when Atletico won 3-2 in a Champions League last-16 tie in March 2020.

In the aftermath of that win, Llorente named the dog he gave to his mother ‘Anfield’, and showed again why this is his favourite stadium with an equaliser nine minutes from time.

Liverpool, as is their wont this season, were not to be denied.

This time it was Van Dijk who snatched the win for Liverpool – allowing Slot’s birthday celebrations to be accompanied by victory rather than a frustrating draw.

Isak eases his way into Liverpool life

Isak, understandably, was some way from his best but showed enough in 58 minutes to give a golden hint to what riches his future may offer.

Liverpool were actually 2-0 ahead before Isak got his first touch in a red shirt after 10 minutes and there were anxious groans around Anfield when he was left banging his hand on the turf in agony after Atletico defender Robin Le Normand’s late challenge made painful contact with the top of his foot.

Isak gradually worked his way into the game, but started to look leggy as the first half came to a close. He came out for the second half, but it was no surprise when he was withdrawn to a generous standing ovation before the hour.

Slot said: “In the 60 minutes he played, he seemed to be quite fit to me. It wasn’t as if after 10 minutes he was already very tired. He could play at this level quite well after one or two weeks of team sessions.

“He can play football and he’s a joy to watch. That is not a surprise to me. He was fitter than I expected, but the fans can’t get their hopes too high. We play three times a week and that’s a bit too much for him still.

“We have two great number nines [Isak and Hugo Ekitike] and we’re going to use both of them throughout their career here.”

Isak had two shots which brought saves from Atletico keeper Jan Oblak, but the most significant takeaway was his link with another Liverpool new boy, £116m playmaker Florian Wirtz.

The pair dovetailed superbly in the first half to create a chance for Jeremie Frimpong, which he could not convert, then Isak’s instinctive flick – with his back to goal and without a look – was played straight into the German’s path, bringing roars of approval from Liverpool’s fans.

Isak and Wirtz linked up nine times in the game, this small sample size of their work together suggesting they will be a formidable weapon in Liverpool’s armoury.

It was a quiet introduction for Isak – but enough to show what he will bring.