Injured Yego Out Of Tokyo World Championships - Capital Sports
Kenya's Julius Yego in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Injured Yego Out Of Tokyo World Championships

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 18 – Julius Yego’s hopes of reclaiming a world title crashed after picking up an injury in the men’s javelin final at the Tokyo World Championships on Thursday evening.

Yego started with a 76.58m throw in the first attempt, then recorded 85.54m in the second attempt before limping out while on his third attempt.

Yego, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medallist, qualified for the finals after an impressive season’s best of 85.96m.

The Tokyo edition marked 10 years since Yego, the record five-time Africa Champion, won the title in Beijing, China.

Despite the injury, Yego finished 6th in a competition that saw 2012 London Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago win gold after throwing a season’s best of 88.16m.

2022 world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada settled for silver after registering 87.38m, while American Curtis Thompson bagged bronze (86.67m)

