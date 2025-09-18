Gor vice chair denies wrongdoing in sale of Harambee Stars defender Omija to Tunisian giants - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija poses in the jersey of his new team. PHOTO/ETOILE SPORTIVE DU SAHEL FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Gor vice chair denies wrongdoing in sale of Harambee Stars defender Omija to Tunisian giants

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2025 – Gor Mahia vice chairlady Sally Bolo has denied a conflict of interest in the sale of Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija to Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

Bolo says she did not instigate the transfer of the centreback to the North African giants in any personal capacity.

“The transfer was above board and was duly signed off by Gor Mahia EC (Executive Committee). I did not initiate the transfer of the player as alluded to by those clamoring for my neck, neither did I sell the player,” she said.

The vice chairlady further said it was Etoile who approached K’Ogalo for Omija’s signature after which the club sat down and sanctioned the move.

“The player has for the last four years been managed by Salient Sports Management. The company through its FIFA licensed agents had to step in and negotiate the best package for the player after both clubs had agreed to do business as per FIFA rules and regulations,” Bolo added.

Her comments come on the back of criticism from certain quarters that Bolo was personally involved in Omija’s move, through Salient Sports Management, which has been associated with her.

Critics argue that if true, the vice chairlady is guilty of a conflict of interest.

Omija’s move to Tunisia was sealed on the eve of Harambee Stars World Cup qualifier against Seychelles in Nairobi on September 9.

The player departed the national team camp to travel to Tunisia to complete his medical after which he was unveiled.

He has thus far made two appearances for the African giants.

The move came on the backdrop of a starring role in Harambee Stars fairytale run to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), held on home soil from August 1-30.

