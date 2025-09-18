Champions League: Slot gets late birthday gift as Isak samples power of Anfield

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 18 – Holders Paris St-Germain made the perfect start to the defence of their Champions League title with an emphatic win against Atalanta.

Having become European champions for the first time with a 5-0 thumping of Inter Milan in May’s final, they dominated against another Serie A side at the Parc des Princes.

Captain Marquinhos opened the scoring in only the third minute, side-footing into the net following Fabian Ruiz’s low cross from the left.

PSG had plenty of chances, but Nuno Mendes shot just wide, teenager Senny Mayulu had an effort deflected over, and Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi made excellent saves to deny Bradley Barcola and Achraf Haikimi.

But a second goal was always coming and the hosts doubled their advantage in style in the 39th minute thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s solo goal that saw him run at the visiting defence before firing home from 18 yards.

PSG boss Luis Enrique was watching the first half from high up in the stands to get a better view tactically and his side should have made it 3-0 when they were awarded a penalty after Marquinhos was fouled by Yunus Musah.

However, with Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue both missing because of injury, Barcola took the spot-kick only to see his weak and central effort easily saved by Carnesecchi.

Nevertheless, PSG did get their third five minutes into the second half with Mendes firing past the Atalanta keeper at his near post from a tight angle.

The Italian side, managed by former Southampton boss Ivan Juric, rarely tested home goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and conceded a fourth goal in added time when Raoul Bellanova’s poor backpass was intercepted by Goncalo Ramos with the substitute calmly finishing.

PSG’s next Champions League games see them visit Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen in October, before home matches against Bayern Munich and Tottenham in November.

Atalanta will be looking to beat Club Brugge at home in their next match in the competition on Tuesday, 30 September.