American sprinter Kerley joins controversial Enhanced Games

NEW YORK, USA, Sept 18 – Sprinter Fred Kerley has become the first track athlete and American male to join the controversial Enhanced Games.

The controversial event, scheduled to take place for the first time in 2026, allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

Kerley, who claimed bronze in the 100m at the Paris 2025 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for an alleged anti-doping whereabouts violation and therefore not competing in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old could face a two-year ban, but posted on social media platform X that he will contest the allegation.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,” said Kerley, who was also 100m world champion in 2022.

“The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.”

World Athletics said it would not be commenting on the matter.

If Kerley were to run quicker than Usain Bolt’s 100m record of 9.58 seconds, he would receive $1m (£730,000) in prize money from the Enhanced Games.

Earlier this month, Olympic swimmer Ben Proud became the first British athlete to sign up, despite World Aquatics being the first international sport federation to ban athletes, coaches and officials from its events if they have taken part in the competition.

An athlete commission from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) described the Enhanced Games as a “reckless venture” which could “damage the integrity of world sport irrevocably.”

In January, Kerley was tasered and arrested by police following a confrontation with officers in Miami but said later in May it was down to a “misunderstanding”.

He was reported to have been arrested for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow athlete Alaysha Johnson in the face.

As well as his bronze in Paris, Kerley also won 100m silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He has also won world 4x100m and 4x400m gold medals, and recorded the sixth-fastest 100m time in history with 9.76 seconds.