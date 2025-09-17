Yego’s First Throw Sends Him Into Tokyo World Championships Javelin Final

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 17 – Veteran Julius Yego is on course to reclaim the world javelin title he won in 2015 after progressing into the final at the ongoing Tokyo World Championships.

Yego, competing in Group B, started on a high after throwing 85.96m in the first attempt, booking the automatic final qualifying mark of 84.50m.

The five-time Africa champion, aiming to return to the podium in a global competition for the first time since 2016, won silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

He achieved that feat a year after winning his first world title in Beijing, where the 36-year-old threw an African Record and Personal Best of 92.72m.

-More to follow-