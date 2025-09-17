World Champ Chebet Left In Tears Of Joy As Kipyegon Clinches Fourth Crown In Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17, 2025 – Newly crowned world 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet was moved to tears as she watched her fellow Kenyan, Faith Kipyegon, clinch a historic fourth world title in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Chebet couldn’t contain herself as her best friend easily cruised to victory in the women’s 1500m, clocking 3:52.12 for the gold.

Kipyegon’s win continued Kenya’s medal harvest at the global showpiece, which so far includes three gold, a silver, and a bronze.

It was Chebet who had began it all, storming to victory in the women’s 10,000m on Saturday evening by clocking 30:37.71.

Afterwards, the double world record holder delved into her bossom buddy relationship with the triple Olympic champion.

“She is my friend off the track. We are best friends. When she wins, I congratulate her and when I do, she also does,” Chebet said.

Beatrice Chebet celebrating in tears for compatriot Faith Kipyegon who won 4th world title in 1500m Tokyo World Champs. Photo/COURTESY

The two have often been seen hanging out together during various international competitions.

Going by their decorated resumes, the two are arguably Kenya’s best athletics export as of now.

In May this year, both of them broke the world record for their respective disciplines at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

Chebet clocked a world record of 13:58.06 in the women’s 5000m, smashing Gudaf Tsegay’s previous time.

Kipyegon then left Hayward Field in derilium as she clocked 3:48.68 in the women’s 1500m.

All the more reason why the women’s 5000m final could be one of the history books as the two colossus clash on Saturday afternoon.