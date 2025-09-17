Jose Mourinho close to succeeding Lage at Benfica - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jose Mourinho arrived at Roma in the summer

Football

Jose Mourinho close to succeeding Lage at Benfica

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 17 – Jose Mourinho is close to replacing Bruno Lage as Benfica manager after he was sacked following Tuesday’s Champions League defeat against Qarabag.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Portuguese club threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against their Azerbaijani opponents at Estadio da Luz.

Benfica president Rui Costa said they intend to have a new manager in place by Saturday, but would not be drawn on speculation that Mourinho is their preferred option.

BBC Sport has been told Mourinho is in talks about to returning to work in Portugal, 21 years after he left for Chelsea.

Mourinho was sacked by Fenerbahce on 29 August, two days after the Turkish club were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs by Benfica.

“A Benfica coach’s profile must be that of a winner,” Costa said.

“A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire.

“There’s no point in talking about names here. No coach has been appointed, nor has any coach been mentioned to represent Benfica in the future.”

Mourinho began his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but took charge of only 10 games and left after a dispute with the club president.

He then made his name with Porto between 2002 and 2004, winning six trophies – including the Champions League in 2003-04.

Since leaving his homeland in 2004, Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Fenerbahce.

Should Benfica appoint Mourinho, he would face Chelsea in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on 30 September.

Benfica also travel to Newcastle United and host Real Madrid later in the league phase of the competition.

Benfica are sixth in the Primeira Liga, five points adrift of leaders Porto, but have a game in hand.

They finished second in the top flight last season – two points behind Sporting – under former Wolves boss Lage.

The move to part company with Lage coincides with Benfica preparing for their presidential election on 25 October.

Joao Noronha Lopes, favourite to win the election, has his sights set on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and was at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to watch Portuguese.

Costa said the decision to make a managerial change is not motivated by his attempt to get re-elected.

“I’m not here to save any positions,” Costa said.

“I haven’t even gone anywhere to campaign yet, because my goal, as president of Benfica, is to ensure the best future for Benfica, regardless of what happens in the elections.

“And this decision-making has to do solely and exclusively with Benfica’s sporting season, and to avoid jeopardising Benfica’s sporting season. I’ve never put my interests ahead of Benfica’s, and I’m not going to do so now.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020