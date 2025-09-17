Harambee Stars CHAN Players Headline Sporting Icons in Proposed National Heroes List

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – Harambee Stars players who graced the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) have been listed among the 31 sporting personalities proposed to be declared national heroes on Mashujaa Day, October, 2025.

Abud Omar, who captained the team to the quarter-finals, is among those honoured alongside striker Wesley Ogam, the tournament’s top scorer, and goalkeeper Bryne Omondi, celebrated for his outstanding saves.

Midfielder Alpha Onyango, twice named man of the match, and Team Manager Nicodemus Kimathi Musau, credited with integrating sports science into the squad’s preparations, are also included in the roll of honour.

Nicholas Musonye has been honoured for his role in soccer development in East and Central Africa (CECAFA) and his leadership in steering Kenya’s preparations for the 2024 CHAN and the upcoming AFCON 2027.

The list further recognizes trailblazers from other disciplines.

Women in sport are prominently featured, including Mildred Cheche, who guided the Kenya Under-17 women football team to their first-ever Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2024, has been feted, while rally aces Pauline Sheghu and Linet Ayuko Osiako, part of the pioneering all-women crew to conquer the Safari Rally, also feature.

In athletics, rising stars Clinton Aluvi, Cynthia Chepkirui, and Nancy Chepngetich, have been acknowledged for their medal-winning exploits at the 2025 CAA Under-18 and Under-20 Championships in Nigeria.

Veterans are not left out, with Vincent Onsomu recognised for his contribution to rugby and Erick Sikuku for his world-beating achievements in race walking.

Paralympians and Deaflympians such as Jairus Ongeta, Sharon Bitok Jeptarus, and Lucas Wandia Wanjiru are also among those honoured.

The inclusion of these names underlines Kenya’s commitment to celebrating both established icons and emerging talent across different sporting disciplines.