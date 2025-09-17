Former -Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape charges

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 17 – Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has denied raping two women and sexually assaulting a third woman.

The Ghanaian midfielder pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when the 32-year-old regularly played in the Premier League. He was charged four days after leaving the north London club, following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

Mr Partey was granted bail until his trial, which is due to start at the same court on 2 November next year.

He spoke to confirm his name before pleading not guilty to each of the charges made against him.

The midfielder, who now plays for Spanish side Villareal, was already in England as his new team played Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday. He came on as a substitute in what turned out to be a 1-0 loss for his team.

The conditions of his bail do not prevent Mr Partey from playing football, but he must notify police of any international travel 24 hours in advance and must not contact the complainants.

