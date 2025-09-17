Delighted Ewoi Dedicates Tokyo World Championships Silver To Boyfriend   - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi celebrating after winning silver in Tokyo World Championships. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Delighted Ewoi Dedicates Tokyo World Championships Silver To Boyfriend  

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 17 – Fresh from winning silver in the women’s 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, American-based Kenyan runner Dorcus Ewoi has dedicated the medal to her boyfriend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ewoi, who was making her debut at the World Championships, produced a jaw-dropping kick towards the home straight to beat Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull of Australia, scooping silver in a season’s best of 3:54.92.

Her mentor, triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, won the race that saw her storm to her fourth world title and defend her gold three times in a row while Hull settled for bronze in 3:55.16.

“If I choose one person, I will be biased, but I dedicate this medal to my boyfriend, we have worked for this together every single day, and he trusted in me, you are so great, you are so amazing, and also my family, my coach, and training partners,” 28-year-old Ewoi said after the pulsating race.

Kipyegon was also happy for Ewoi after realizing at the mixed zone during the interviews that her compatriot had won a silver medal.

“Wow! You won silver? I thought it was bronze… where did you pass? I saw Jessica behind me, so I thought she got silver…. good job Ewoi, I am happy for you,” Kipyegon hailed Ewoi.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020