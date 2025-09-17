Delighted Ewoi Dedicates Tokyo World Championships Silver To Boyfriend  

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 17 – Fresh from winning silver in the women’s 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, American-based Kenyan runner Dorcus Ewoi has dedicated the medal to her boyfriend.

Ewoi, who was making her debut at the World Championships, produced a jaw-dropping kick towards the home straight to beat Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull of Australia, scooping silver in a season’s best of 3:54.92.

Her mentor, triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, won the race that saw her storm to her fourth world title and defend her gold three times in a row while Hull settled for bronze in 3:55.16.

“If I choose one person, I will be biased, but I dedicate this medal to my boyfriend, we have worked for this together every single day, and he trusted in me, you are so great, you are so amazing, and also my family, my coach, and training partners,” 28-year-old Ewoi said after the pulsating race.

Kipyegon was also happy for Ewoi after realizing at the mixed zone during the interviews that her compatriot had won a silver medal.

“Wow! You won silver? I thought it was bronze… where did you pass? I saw Jessica behind me, so I thought she got silver…. good job Ewoi, I am happy for you,” Kipyegon hailed Ewoi.