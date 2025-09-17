An Arsenal Win Made From The Bench – And Inspired By Rugby Union

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 17 – Mikel Arteta says the “finishers” in his Arsenal squad could be “more important” than those in the starting line-up this season – a concept he says he has taken from rugby union.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both scored – and assisted one another – after coming off the bench to guide the Gunners to a 2-0 win at Spanish side Athletic Club in their opening Champions League game.

Martinelli has had a tough time in recent months – struggling for form and being dropped to the bench, with new arrival Eberechi Eze preferred on the left wing.

Belgium forward Trossard, meanwhile, has been limited to just three substitute appearances so far in 2025-26 after playing 56 times last season.

Does that mean they are now any less important? Not according to Arteta, who said he “loves” the way players are often referred to as “finishers” in rugby union.

Asked about the mentality of the players left on the bench, he said: “They are at least equally important, or more important. We have discussed that.

“The finishers are going to be more important this season sometimes than the starters.

“We can change the game there, especially with the intensity that we play and teams start to drop off. I’m very pleased to see that.”

Arsenal are without key players Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz through injury, with William Saliba only fit enough for the bench.

That has meant Arteta has had to trust his new additions early on in this season, with five of them starting the win over Bilbao-based side Athletic Club.

Arteta says it “hurts” him to leave certain players out of the squad – but that he was impressed with the impact of both Martinelli and Trossard after disappointing the pair by naming them on the bench.

“Very pleased because it is very difficult emotionally to leave players out. I know how much they want to play this competition and what it means to them,” he said.

“Every time you give the line-up you are disappointing a lot of players.

“To have that spirit, I looked on the bench and I looked at him [Martinelli], and in his eyes I saw he was ready. Leo [Trossard] as well.

“They play with a confidence and that connection between them as well. Really good. I think that is going to help us a lot this season. It is going to be key this season.”

This wasn’t the first time Trossard has made an impact off the bench, however. Since his Arsenal debut in January 2023, he has been involved in more goals as a substitute than any other Premier League player across all competitions (14 – 10 goals, 4 assists).

Martinelli, meanwhile, opened the scoring for Arsenal just 36 seconds after coming off the bench – the Gunners’ fastest-ever substitute goal in the Champions League.

‘The way they look after each other is genuine’

Martinelli has been a key player for Arteta during his time as Arsenal manager but the winger’s drop in form meant he had become the topic of fan debate about his place in the team.

The Brazil international was aware of that talk and his confidence suffered.

He scored 10 goals in all competitions last season, with a memorable strike coming in their quarter-final second-leg win at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Arteta has always trusted Martinelli in big games and the manager was delighted for the 24-year-old to play such a big part in this Arsenal win.

“He fully deserves it,” said Arteta. “I adore Gabi. His attitude, his commitment, his positivity, what he is willing to do for the team.

“We certainly value all of the quality he has and brings to the team – I am so happy he has decided the game for us in the two actions.”

The Arsenal players ran to celebrate with Martinelli after his goal, with Riccardo Calafiori pointing at the player’s name on the back of his shirt in front of the supporters.

“That’s the spirit,” added Arteta. “That’s why I really enjoy every single day working with them and being part of this team.

“The way they look after each other is genuine. They really want the best for each other and they recognise someone that works every single day in the manner that Gabi does. You can go through struggles or through moments, and recognising that and having that capacity to connect with him, I think it will mean a lot to him.”

“I was sure that Gabi was going to react like that. You raise the level to Gabi and he was going to do that.

“They are the moments that hopefully are going to give him the confidence again to go, as he is an outstanding player.”