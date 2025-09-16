Wanyonyi On Course For A Maiden World Title After Leading Loti, Kibenei Into Tokyo Semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – Olympic champion Emanuel Wanyonyi stayed on course to add a world title in his career after leading two other Kenyans into the Tokyo World Championships semifinals of the men’s 800m.

Wanyonyi and Kelvin Loti advanced after crossing the line in the automatic top three qualifiers, while Nicholas Kibenei progressed as one of the three fastest losers after finishing fourth in 1:44.91.

African champion Alex Ng’eno failed to advance after finishing sixth (1:45.37) in Heat 1, which saw Spaniard David Barroso (1:44.94), Olympic bronze medallist Djamel Sedjati of Algeria (1:45.01), and Kethobogile Haingura from Botswana (1:45.02) book the automatic slots.

Loti qualified second from Heat 2 after returning 1:45.35 behind Mohamed Attaoui of Spain, who won the race in 1:45.23, while defending champion Marco Arop of Canada advanced from third spot in 1:45.39.

Wanyonyi, fresh from winning the Diamond League title, bossed Heat 5 to sail through in 1:45.05 ahead of Italian Francesco Pernici (1:45.11) and Mark English from Ireland (1:45.13), who both joined the Kenyan in the semis.