Simbu on cloud nine after making history for Tanzania at World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu has credited his never say die attitude, after making history, becoming the first ever to clinch a global athletics gold medal for the East African country.

Simbu won the marathon gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, outsprinting Germany’s Amanol Petros in the final kick of an exciting race.

Both athletes timed 2:09:48, but Simbu managed to beat the German by a mere 0.03seconds. Simbu is one of only two athletes representing Tanzania at the World Championships in Japan.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after the victory, the Tanzanian says his win came off a period of patience, resilience, and a never give up attitude.

“I have tried so many races since 2017 and I missed out on a gold medal. This year, I told myself I will have to try and get something. I realized that I had struggled in different kinds of weather and what I did, I mixed up my training. I trained in the morning, evening, on hills, on flat roads and all kinds of conditions to ensure that anything I meet, I am ready. I am happy this worked and I am here today with a gold medal for Tanzania. This is history and so big for me and my country,” Simbu told Telecomasia.

Simbu, who finished second at this year’s Boston Marathon said he was always confident heading to Tokyo, especially mentally. And now, his aim is to push this form into the next Olympic Games, where he is chasing more history.

“This was my dream to make history for Tanzania, but I am now hungry for more. I want to win the Olympics too for my country before retiring. I need to stay disciplined, keep my head down, take care of my body and keep training hard. This just pushed me further and I want to keep making history,” Simbu further told Telecomasia.

Simbu, 33, has only steped on a global podium once, finishing third to clinch bronze at the 2017 Worlds in London.