Partey 'ready' to face Spurs before court appearance - Capital Sports
Partey has made four appearances for Villarreal this season

Football

Partey ‘ready’ to face Spurs before court appearance

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 16 – Thomas Partey is “ready” to face Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, a day before he is set to appear in court on rape and sexual assault charges, says Villarreal manager Marcelino.

Ghana midfielder Partey, 32, was charged last month with five counts of rape against two women and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for Arsenal.

Partey denies the charges with his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire adding he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

He was granted conditional bail and two days later signed for Spanish side Villarreal, who finished fifth in La Liga last season.

Partey will appear at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea hearing a day after his side’s Champions League opener against Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham.

“I am totally convinced that he is mentally prepared and technically prepared to play tomorrow,” said Marcelino on Monday.

“For sure he will be ready. We are very happy Thomas is with us for his football capacity, football ability and his presence as a human.”

“He is a great player with a lot of experience. He has played for a lot of top clubs. We know he has a great level.”

When Marcelino was asked if he had spoken to Partey about the hostility he could face from Tottenham fans, the Spaniard said he was focusing on the football.

“We’re interpreting stuff about and talking about a player that could be totally innocent,” said Marcelino.

“We’re playing a game of football tomorrow where the important thing is football.

“This is where football was invented after all. Do you understand me? Thank you.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and played 167 times for the club, scoring nine goals.

He has played four times for Villarreal this season, making one start.

