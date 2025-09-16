From Burundi to Tanzania, WRC Safari Stakeholders Blend Regional Technical Integration and Sports Tourism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – In a noble initiative tailored to enhance regional integration across countries hosting the iconic FIA African Rally Championship (ARC), WRC Safari Rally officials continue to grow motor rallying across the region, imparting valuable technical experience to the neighbors.

The officials continue officiating in various events across the region, thanks to Kenya Airways’ longstanding contribution as official travel partner of the fabled FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, hitherto the globe’s toughest showpiece between “man and machine”.

The objective of this revered regional undertaking is a deliberate effort tailored to assist organizers across all FIA ARC organizing nations in the region to hold world-class events and indeed learn from the best.

This is in line with the fabled Safari Rally’s sports tourism facet, which resonates well with KQ’s WRC partnership.

As Kenya continues to flourish as the world’s leading rally-sport destinations- and indeed, the most followed WRC event in the 14-leg WRC series- the sport continues to grow in leaps and bounds, regionally.

Last month’s heavy presence of Kenyan officials in the vivacious province of Ngozi in Burundi was indeed a deliberate effort to shore up the ARC Rallye International du Burundi 2025, which is the newest event on the continental series. The Kenyan WRC Safari officials helped deliver an eye-catching and heartwarming showpiece, by and large, much to the delight of the world governing body, FIA.

Rallye Burundi counted towards the fourth and penultimate round of the continental series, where reigning Kenya champion Samman Singh Vohra and his British partner Drew Sturrock racked up their second straight win of the season (after Rwanda) behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally 2.

The ARC series now heads to Morogoro for the season-ending event on the weekend of September 21-22, where local Prince Charles Nyerere will be among the home star attractions.

The ARC 2025 revved off in Kenya (Safari) in March and traversed iconic terrains in Rwanda and Uganda before making a stop in Ngozi province and now Morogoro for the season finale.

Safari officials led by Clerk of the Course George Mwangi (the first black indigenous black Kenyan to win the Safari), Wambui Kiiru, and Musa Locho were in Burundi, thanks to Kenya Airways’ spirited energy to bolster motor racing as the official travel partner of Rallye Burundi.

Kenya Airways has been a key logistics partner of the WRC Safari Rally since 2023.

As part of its commitment to growing motorsport in the region, Kenya Airways has supported Kenyan drivers, including Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, and Tinashe Gatimu, in their ARC course, enabling their participation in various ARC rallies.

In the spirit of developing the sport and strengthening technical expertise, Kenya Airways has facilitated the travel of technical officials across East Africa, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda, to attend ARC events. This support aims to elevate regional motorsport standards in line with FIA requirements.

For the Burundi ARC, there are 11 technical officials on the ground, made possible through the Kenya Airways partnership with ARC Burundi.

–Leveraging Sports Tourism–

WRC Safari Clerk of Course Mwangi noted that the intersection of tourism and motorsports creates a niche market where stakeholders can leverage the excitement and popularity of revered rally-sport events to offer specialized travel experiences and services.

“As the official airline partner of the FIA WRC Safari Rally Kenya (WRC), national carrier KQ not only curated a unique sporting facet that continues to bolster the organization of rally sport events in the region, but offers travel experience to leading competitors,” said Mwangi.