FKF Premier League Champions to Pocket Ksh 15 Million as Prize Purse Triples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League has received a massive financial boost after the organizers on Tuesday announced that the prize money for the 2025/26 season has been increased to Ksh 20 million.

The winner will now pocket Ksh 15 million, the runners-up will walk away with Ksh 3 million, and Ksh 2 million will go to the third-place finisher.

Speaking while launching the new season in Nairobi, FKF boss, Hussein Mohammed, described the increase as a significant step towards making the league more competitive and rewarding clubs for their performances on the pitch.

“This move will motivate players and clubs to give their very best. It also shows that investment in Kenyan football is beginning to grow,” said Hussein.

With the new rewards in place, the 25/26 season that kicks off Friday promises heightened competition as clubs battle not only for glory but also for a much-improved financial incentive.

Tusker FC gets the season underway on Friday evening, when they take on KCB in the first floodlit match in almost seven years.

Kenya Police FC are the defending champions and will play Mara Sugar in their opening fixture.

In other first-round matches, AFC Leopards welcome Sofapaka, Kariobangi Sharks square it out with Bandari FC, newly promoted Nairobi United travel to Kakamega Homeboyz, Shabana hosts another newcomer APS Bomet, while Mathare United and Posta Rangers face off.