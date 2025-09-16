Cheruiyot appetite for success at all-time high despite past struggles

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – The 2019 World champion Timothy Cheruiyot says his hunger for medals is at an all-time high.

Cheruiyot is competing at his sixth World Championships at the ongoing showpiece in Tokyo and says he is salivating at the prospect of making the podium again.

“I prepare for such races. I”m still very hungry for medals on the global stage,” the 2021 Olympic silver medalist.

The 29-year-old’s first World Championships was in 2015 in Beijing where he finished seventh in the men’s 1500m after clocking 3:36.05.

At the next edition in 2017 in London, he clocked 3:33.99 to clinch silver before upgrading to gold in 2019 in Doha, where he timed 3:29.26.

However, injury struggles and loss of form in subsequent years have cost him a place on the podium in 2022 and 2023.

In Oregon in 2022, he finished a disappointing sixth after clocking 3:30.69, failing to make it to the finals of the same race in the following year’s edition in Budapest where he came ninth in the semi-finals after timing 3:37.40.

Thankfully, there was no misfortune of the sort for Cheruiyot on Monday afternoon after he did just about enough at the same stage of the competition to qualify for the finals.

He timed 3:35.61 to finish fourth in the first semi-final of the day to book a spot in the finals.

Cheruiyot said he has developed a strategy based on the lessons learnt from his previous races.

“That is my sixth world championships and I learned a lot from all my previous ones to get to the final here. I expected a race like this. Nobody wants to run very fast and leave all their power on the track before we start to fight for medals. I was confident I still can be very speedy over the last 100m,” the Commonwealth Games silver medalist said.

He will be donning the Team Kenya singlet in the final alongside his fellow countryman – and namesake – Reynold Cheruiyot.