Chebet reveals attitude that pushed her to 10,000m gold in Tokyo - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet picks up other runners at the end of the women's 5000m at the Rome Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Chebet reveals attitude that pushed her to 10,000m gold in Tokyo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Beatrice Chebet says she was prepared to leave her all on the track and clinch her first ever World Championship gold, after winning the 10,000m title in Tokyo. Chebet, a double Olympic champion added on a World crown to her feathered cap with a commanding run in Tokyo.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net just after her victory, Chebet says she had to dig deep and pull in all the hard work to ensure that her World Championship dream came true.

I always say I have to be a champion, so I have to die hard and that is how I go to the finish line. That is the only thing that matters. You have to push to the end and do your best. This win means a lot to me because it is my first in the Worlds. I have an Olympic, a World Cross title but I didn’t have a World Champion title. This were motivating to me as I went into the final 200m of that racve. I have also just realized the last time Kenya won this race was in 2015 and to win it 10 years later, means even more for me,” Chebet told Telecomasia.

The 25-year old will now hope to replicate the heroics from the last Olympic Games in Paris, where she clinched a 10,000m and 5,000m double. With the 10,000m gold in her pocket, she now switches attention to half the distance, where a massive fight with close friend Faith Kipyegon awaits.

