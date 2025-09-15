Were through to 400m hurdles semis after clocking PB at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Wiseman Were sailed through to the semis of the men’s 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo on Monday afternoon.

Were clocked a personal best (PB) of 48.27 to finish fifth in Heat 1 of the race at the National Stadium.

Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba cruised to victory in 48.03, ahead of Tyri Donovan of Great Britain who clocked 48.26 in second place.

Chris Robinson of the United States came third in 48.27, same as Jamaican Malik James-King (48.27) and Were (48.27) in fourth and fifth respectively.

The Kenyan will be back in action on Wednesday for the semi-finals of the race where he will be angling for a first ever appearance in the final of a major competition as far as individual races are concerned.